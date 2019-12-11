Ronald Lee Woods

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Woods.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Elk Falls Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

ROSE HILL-Woods, Ronald Lee age 59, Spirit employee, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, December 12, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, December 13, Elk Falls Cemetery. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Charles. Survivors include his son, Kyle Woods; daughter, Kelsey Jarvis (Andrew); mother, Deanna Woods; brother, Randy Woods (Carol); sister, Melanie Herman (Dean); grandchildren, Addi, Brook, Grayson and Harper; nephew, Caleb Woods; nieces Colby Woods, Erica Morrow, Kristy Shirley and MacKenzie Herman. A memorial has been established with , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.