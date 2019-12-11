ROSE HILL-Woods, Ronald Lee age 59, Spirit employee, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, December 12, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, December 13, Elk Falls Cemetery. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Charles. Survivors include his son, Kyle Woods; daughter, Kelsey Jarvis (Andrew); mother, Deanna Woods; brother, Randy Woods (Carol); sister, Melanie Herman (Dean); grandchildren, Addi, Brook, Grayson and Harper; nephew, Caleb Woods; nieces Colby Woods, Erica Morrow, Kristy Shirley and MacKenzie Herman. A memorial has been established with , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019