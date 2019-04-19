Ronald "Bub" Lewallen

WELLINGTON-Lewallen, Ronald "Bub" 61, of Wellington, KS passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Wellington. Burial will be at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the Wellington Golf Course and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home. For condolences visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019
