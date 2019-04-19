WELLINGTON-Lewallen, Ronald "Bub" 61, of Wellington, KS passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Wellington. Burial will be at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the Wellington Golf Course and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home. For condolences visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
