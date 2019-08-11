Ronald M. Nett

GARDEN PLAIN-Nett, Ronald M. 75, 'The Other Place' owner, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Son of Hugo and Barbara (Arbach) Nett. U.S. Marines and Vietnam War Veteran. Ron was owner and operator of The Other Place in Garden Plain. He never knew a stranger and always had a smile. Survived by his son, Christopher & Amanda Pinaire; granddaughters, Madison and Gabriella; brother-in-laws, Willie Ricken, Steve Anthimides; sister-in-law, Verena Nett; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded by his parents; sisters, Dolores Ricken, Betty Ann Anthimides; brothers, John Nett and Ken Nett. Services 10 a.m., Fri., Aug. 16 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 615 N. Main, Garden Plain, KS. Graveside at St. Anthony Cemetery. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
