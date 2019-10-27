Maltby, Ronald "Jack" Maltby, Ronald 'Jack', 87 retired Burroughs Corp. Service Rep. & former owner of Wichita Lawn Sprinkler Co. passed on Oct. 22, 2019. Jack was born in Wichita, KS and was an East High School graduate. He enjoyed travel, water skiing and spending time at Table Rock Lake. He was active in the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church for many years holding a number of positions there. Preceded by parents Norman and Doris Maltby & brother, Jerry. He is survived by wife Wanda, daughter Debbie Myers (Richard), sisters Carol Meador, Norma Lybarger (Terry), Peggy Foust (Victor) and Teri Frank (Charlie), grandchildren Jeremy Yungclas (Jamie) and Jill Diaz (Eddie), great grandchildren Lauryn, Lynell and Reed Yungclas, Elizabeth, Blakleigh and Edward Diaz. The memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Memorial established with Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 1600 W 27th N, Wichita, Ks 67204. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019