Ronald Matthew Brummel
November 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 77, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 6, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Ron was a retired Credit Manager for Star Lumber & Supply Company for more than 50 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Brummel and Agnes Brummel Bowman, and stepfather, Martin Bowman. Survivors: siblings, Joel (Patty) Brummel of Parkville, MO, Linda (Mike) Goebel, Arlene (Bob) Simon, Norman (Gail) Bowman, Irene Bretches all of Wichita, Bob (Stan) Bowman of Edinburgh, Scotland; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202 and Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3550 N. 167th St. W., Colwich, KS 67030. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com