Stever, Ronald Paul passed away at home May 22, 2019 at the age of 76. He was preceded by his parents, Ed and Doris, and brother, Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Jean of 55 years; sons, Micheal (Miriam), Mark (Dianna); six grandchildren, Brittney, Matthew, Samaria, Marlon, Tony and Alex. Ron was born July 11, 1942. He enjoyed life to its fullest, worked hard till health slowed him down. He was in partnership with Friesen Tool Co. and later owner of Stever & Co. Printing. Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. June 8, at Evangelical Free Church, 450 N. 4th St., Clearwater, Ks. In lieu, of flowers, memorials to Orphan Grain Train, 911 W. Maple, Wichita, Ks. 67213 and Good Shephard Hospice, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 4, 2019