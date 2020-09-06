1/1
Ronald S. Schraeder
1942 - 2020
April 8, 1942 - August 29, 2020
Wichita, KS - Retired petroleum engineer, baseball catcher, Biddy Basketball coach, golfer, Cowboys fan and Indy Car racing fan, a love he shared with his father. Born April 8, 1942 in Kalamazoo, MI to Stephen and Laura (Barnhart) Schraeder. Died August 29, 2020. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan (Savinski) and his daughters, Christina and Stacy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita 67214. Memorial Service will be held 3pm, Thursday, September 10, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita KS 67209.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
