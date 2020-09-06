Ronald S. Schraeder
April 8, 1942 - August 29, 2020
Wichita, KS - Retired petroleum engineer, baseball catcher, Biddy Basketball coach, golfer, Cowboys fan and Indy Car racing fan, a love he shared with his father. Born April 8, 1942 in Kalamazoo, MI to Stephen and Laura (Barnhart) Schraeder. Died August 29, 2020. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Jan (Savinski) and his daughters, Christina and Stacy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, the Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita 67214. Memorial Service will be held 3pm, Thursday, September 10, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita KS 67209.