Ronald Sloan (1934 - 2019)
  • "Big brother we will miss you, but now your holding hands..."
    - Lynn & Sue Sloan
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
DEXTER-Sloan, Ronald 84, died July 30, 2019. Ron and wife, Rhea moved to Wichita in 1968 where Ron pastored Fairview Christian Church for over 30 years. He also served as chaplain for the Civil Air Patrol. Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Herndon, Rose Hill; Jennifer Moreland, Dexter; brother, Linnie Sloan, Paris, TX; sister, Pat Brown, Arkansas City; and 4 grandchildren. Services: August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Miles Funeral Service. Interment at Dexter Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. www.milesfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
