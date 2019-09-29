DOUGLASS-Cooper, Ronald V. Sr. entered into Heaven on September 25, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1948 in Wichita, KS, where he grew up. His cherished wife of 49 years, Pattie, survives him in addition to family members; daughter, Wendy Higinbotham of Edmond, OK; son, Ron Cooper Jr. of Douglass, KS; sisters, Beverly Harding of Wichita, Rosemary (Dave) Geering of Salina, KS; grandchildren, Stephanie (Marshall) Bjelland, Shelby Karst, Cooper Higinbotham; great-granddaughter, Aurelia Korte; and his beloved fur-babies. Preceded in passing by his parents, William and Mary Cooper; infant son, Jodie Cooper; brothers, Elgie Cooper and Steve Cooper; son-in-law, Bill "Hig" Higinbotham. Ron worked at Boeing as a draftsman for 24 years until he retired in 2002. Ron and Pattie moved their family to Douglass, KS in 1980. He enjoyed living in a small town where he was a Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America for 8 years, and still kept in touch with his troop. In addition to scouting, he enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing and hunting (including rattlesnakes), playing his guitars, photography, and was a loyal fan of the KC Chiefs and Nascar. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Lakeview beginning at 1 p.m., funeral service follows at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name can be made to: , P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019