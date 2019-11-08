Smith, Ronald Willard "Ron" age 73, retired Electronic Salesman, Grounds Keeper for Newman University and Willowbend Golf Course, died November 5, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Marjorie Smith and sister-in-law, Nancy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Smith; brother, Edwin Smith; brother-in-law, Arthur (Jane Anne) Baylor; sisters-in-law, Susan (Randy) Ackerson and Louise (Loren) Gerwick; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with family will be 5-7pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 with Funeral service 3:30pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials to the or .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019