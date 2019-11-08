Ronald Willard "Ron" Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Willard "Ron" Smith.
Notice
Send Flowers

Smith, Ronald Willard "Ron" age 73, retired Electronic Salesman, Grounds Keeper for Newman University and Willowbend Golf Course, died November 5, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Marjorie Smith and sister-in-law, Nancy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Smith; brother, Edwin Smith; brother-in-law, Arthur (Jane Anne) Baylor; sisters-in-law, Susan (Randy) Ackerson and Louise (Loren) Gerwick; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with family will be 5-7pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 with Funeral service 3:30pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials to the or .
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.