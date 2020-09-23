Ronda J. Henderson

February 3, 1937 - September 18, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Ronda, age 83, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Health and Rehab facility in Wichita, KS. She was born on Feb. 3, 1937 in Stafford KS and was the daughter of Orville and Virgie (Rose) Sidman. On Sept. 30, 1968 she married Samuel Henderson in St. John, KS. Ronda was a resident of Wichita, KS since 1970 were she was a retired schoolteacher and secretary for the city of Wichita. Ronda was a member of the Historical Museum, Sedgwick Co. Zoo, and The Riverside Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Samuel Henderson, Wichita, KS; one stepson, William P. Henderson, Eureka Springs, AR; one stepdaughter, Debbie Pierce, Wichita, KS; two brothers, Maynard Sidman, Englewood, CO and Gary Sidman, Great Bend, KS; two nieces and two nephews; three step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Wed, Sept. 23rd at 2:00pm in the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, Ks. Memorials may be given to the Riverside Christian Church, 1001 N. Litchfield, Wichita, KS 67203. Minnis Chapel, St. John in charge of arrangements.





