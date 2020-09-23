1/
Ronda J. Henderson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronda J. Henderson
February 3, 1937 - September 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Ronda, age 83, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Health and Rehab facility in Wichita, KS. She was born on Feb. 3, 1937 in Stafford KS and was the daughter of Orville and Virgie (Rose) Sidman. On Sept. 30, 1968 she married Samuel Henderson in St. John, KS. Ronda was a resident of Wichita, KS since 1970 were she was a retired schoolteacher and secretary for the city of Wichita. Ronda was a member of the Historical Museum, Sedgwick Co. Zoo, and The Riverside Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Samuel Henderson, Wichita, KS; one stepson, William P. Henderson, Eureka Springs, AR; one stepdaughter, Debbie Pierce, Wichita, KS; two brothers, Maynard Sidman, Englewood, CO and Gary Sidman, Great Bend, KS; two nieces and two nephews; three step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Wed, Sept. 23rd at 2:00pm in the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, Ks. Memorials may be given to the Riverside Christian Church, 1001 N. Litchfield, Wichita, KS 67203. Minnis Chapel, St. John in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Park Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved