Roney "Ron" Lary
1937 - 2020
Roney "Ron" Lary
February 24, 1937 - October 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Roney "Ron" Lary, beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by children Renee (Warner) Harrison of Wichita, Clinton (Trina Blood) Lary of KC, MO, Nannette Godfrey of Andover, KS, and Matt (Mary) Lary of Wichita, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. A full obituary is available and tributes may be shared online at bakerfhwichita.com.


Published in & from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
