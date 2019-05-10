Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Dale Broshears. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Broshears, Ronnie Dale August 2, 1940 - May 7, 2019. Ronnie Broshears beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on May 7 after a brief illness. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Luke and Ruby Broshears and his sister Judy Clark. Survivors include his son Robert Salazar (Tara) of Ottawa, KS; Grandchildren, Rudy Salazar and Randi (Michael) Amore; Great Grandchildren, Skylar and Bennett Amore; Sister, Beverly (John) Kelley; Nephews, Todd Kelley, Brock Kelley and Jason Kelley; Brother-In-Law, Steve Clark (Becky); Niece, Shannon Clark; Nephew, Stephen Clark; Life Long friends, Larry Bryant (Brenda), Eric Menne (Judy) and many, many other loved friends. Ronnie was born in Butterfield, MO. He graduated in 1958 from North High School in Wichita, KS. He served as a proud member of the U. S. Navy and was stationed in San Francisco, California and Hawaii. Ronnie was for 35 years the proud owner of the T-Bird Restaurant and Lounge in Wichita where he built many close and lasting relationships. He never knew a stranger and was a kind and loving man to all. He loved to cook, especially for large crowds and threw a great BBQ. Ronnie was a Midian Shriner and a Free Mason. He was an avid bowler and loved WSU and all sports. He enjoyed a weekly card game with his best buddies. Ronnie's time with family and friends was priceless. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The service will be May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home, and a reception following at the Wichita Country Club, 8501 E. 13th St. N. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in to the in St. Louis, MO.



