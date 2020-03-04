Landrum, Ronnie Daniel Passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born to Larry Dean and Rosezetta Faye (Frey) Landrum on Dec. 29, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas. He worked at Garnett Auto Supply for 30 years. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Larry Landrum. He is survived by his mother, Rosezetta (Frey) Landrum; significant other, Tina Larson; children, John (Destiney) Landrum, Christa (Seth) Montgomery, Michelle (Joseph) Moss, Jeremy (Robyn) Landrum, Shannon McDaniel and Ashly Landrum; siblings, Robert (Teresa) Landrum, Dennis (Naomi) Landrum, Rex (Susan) Landrum, Tom Landrum, Dale (Denise) Landrum and John D. Landrum; 26 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, with funeral service on Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita, Kansas. To share an online condolence visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020