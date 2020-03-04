Ronnie Daniel Landrum (1958 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Daniel Landrum.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Landrum, Ronnie Daniel Passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born to Larry Dean and Rosezetta Faye (Frey) Landrum on Dec. 29, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas. He worked at Garnett Auto Supply for 30 years. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Larry Landrum. He is survived by his mother, Rosezetta (Frey) Landrum; significant other, Tina Larson; children, John (Destiney) Landrum, Christa (Seth) Montgomery, Michelle (Joseph) Moss, Jeremy (Robyn) Landrum, Shannon McDaniel and Ashly Landrum; siblings, Robert (Teresa) Landrum, Dennis (Naomi) Landrum, Rex (Susan) Landrum, Tom Landrum, Dale (Denise) Landrum and John D. Landrum; 26 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, with funeral service on Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita, Kansas. To share an online condolence visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.