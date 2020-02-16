Anderson, Ronnie "Ron" Dean 68, passed away February 6, 2020, born December 26, 1951 to George and Betty Lou Anderson of Joplin, Missouri. Retired Deputy for Appraisals for Pinellas county and Clearwater, FL., MAI, CAE, CCIM, RES, ASA, and CFE. Ron was President, Florida Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers and a member of the Beaver RV club. He enjoyed traveling, disc golf, RVing, Tai Chi, and teaching. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Anderson; sons, Aaron Lee Anderson and Troy Neil Anderson; sister, Susan (Max) Case; brother, John (Yvonne) Anderson; granddaughter, Ava Emilia Anderson; and dog, Bailey. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to, s and Wichita Botanica Gardens. Visitation will be held 8 to 10 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 with Funeral Service to follow, 10 a.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020