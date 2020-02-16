Ronnie Dean "Ron" Anderson (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Dean "Ron" Anderson.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Anderson, Ronnie "Ron" Dean 68, passed away February 6, 2020, born December 26, 1951 to George and Betty Lou Anderson of Joplin, Missouri. Retired Deputy for Appraisals for Pinellas county and Clearwater, FL., MAI, CAE, CCIM, RES, ASA, and CFE. Ron was President, Florida Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers and a member of the Beaver RV club. He enjoyed traveling, disc golf, RVing, Tai Chi, and teaching. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Anderson; sons, Aaron Lee Anderson and Troy Neil Anderson; sister, Susan (Max) Case; brother, John (Yvonne) Anderson; granddaughter, Ava Emilia Anderson; and dog, Bailey. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to, s and Wichita Botanica Gardens. Visitation will be held 8 to 10 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 with Funeral Service to follow, 10 a.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.