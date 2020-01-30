MULVANE-Wayman, Ronnie Dean 72, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Rosary: 1:00 pm and Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020, all at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Flora Bell Wayman; five siblings, Dolores Ferguson, George Wayman, Wayne Wayman, Wanda Jones, Tony Wayman. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Mickey; three sons, Gordon Wayman, Ty Wayman, and Bryan Bais (Julie); 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three siblings, Clyde Wayman Jr. (Donna); Retha Aguirre (Raymond), and Connie Wayman.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020