Hupman, Ronnie L. Age 82, passed away on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Wanda (Jim Burdett) Hupman Burdett, Curt (Shana) and John (Rebecca) Hupman; siblings, Roy, Doris, Charlene and Jeanie; three grandchildren, Jacob, Brenna and Chase Hupman. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, James Hupman. Family gathering will be from 1-5 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, please contact family for more information. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019