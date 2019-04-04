Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalee Faydene Allen. View Sign

Allen, Rosalee Faydene age 97, died on March 31, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1921, in Pleasanton, Kansas, to Harry O. and Helen Webster Anderson. Her loving foster parents, Theodore and Wilburn Wilson of Wichita, helped raise her and provide for her education and later helped her and her husband maintain their furniture business. She graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita in 1942 and practiced nursing in the Wichita area until her marriage to Paul Allen in 1947. She and Paul then moved to New Mexico where they owned and operated Allen's Furniture Stores in Clovis and Roswell. Rosalee was actively involved in the Cub Scouts, Brownies, and PEO in Roswell. She devoted her life to her family. She loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, and caring for stray cats. Following her husband's retirement in 1981, she returned with him to Wichita, KS. She lived the last 10 years of her life at what is currently Orchard Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents, her foster parents, husband of 60 years, her three sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her youngest brother, Robert Anderson; her son, Richard Allen; her daughter, Sharon Allen; two granddaughters, Rebecca Allen Martin and Julia Allen Fryer; two great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service; funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita.



12100 E 13TH ST N

Wichita , KS 67206

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019

