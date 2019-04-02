Vannaman, Rosalee passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from a lengthy illness at the age of 89. A Celebration of Life to remember our beloved Rosie will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 pm at the Kiowa United Methodist Church in Kiowa, KS. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Kiowa Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements by Trout Funeral Home in Ponca City, OK.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019