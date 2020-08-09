CLEARWATER-Sparr, Rosalia "June" age 93, farm wife, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitation 1-5pm, Sun, with family 3:30-5pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Private Family Services. Preceded by husband, Kenneth; parents, Fred and Mollie (Averill) Nighswonger; daughter, Linda Housh; great grandchild, Payton Mitchell. Survivors: daughter, Connie (Larry) Craig of Clearwater; son-in-law, Lyle Housh of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Curtis (Pam) Mitchell, Carla (Steve) Wegerer, Lynette (John) Wilkening, Scott Craig, Amy (Brice) Zogleman, Tammy (Chris) Dreiling, Shannon Housh, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: First Christian Church, 524 Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026 or Serenity Hospice 9415 E Harry St. #306, Wichita, KS 67207 www.wsmortuary.com