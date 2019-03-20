HAYSVILLE-Craine, Rosalie Marie (Bruening) passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born April 2, 1932, to Herman Henry and Lillian Verna (Heusi) Bruening in White Cloud, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother, Brother Marvin and husband Robert Edward Craine. Rosalie is survived by her Daughter, Cathy Hurley (Ron), Grandson, Tim Glenn (Stephanie), Great Grandchildren, Cooper Glenn and Carleigh Mae Glenn; sister Marilyn J. Bruening Wehrman (Raymond); Sister-In-Law, Catherine Mary (Craine) Miller; loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday, March 22nd 1PM at Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand Ave. Haysville, KS 67060. Memorial contributions may be made to the Haysville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019