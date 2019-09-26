DERBY-Bright, Rosalie Virginia age 84, passed away Monday, September 23rd, 2019. Visitation 2pm - 8pm, Family greeting 6-8pm Thursday, September 26; Funeral Service 10am Friday, September 27th at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Rd. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bright; parents, Joseph and Esther Chiaponne; siblings, Virginia Kimball, Elenore Margarent Montgomery, Bobby Chiaponne; grandson, Nicholas Poyner. Rosalie is survived by her children, Robert (Sharon) Bright, Betty Poyner, Richard Bright, Valerie (LeRoy) Giddens; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Chiappone;. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Damascus Road Ministry Center, 621 N. Derby Ave., Derby, Kansas 67037. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019