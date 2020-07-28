1/1
Rosalio G. Juarez
Juarez, Rosalio G. 95, passed away July 25, 2020. Public viewing times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, KS. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and for everyone's safety, Private Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Resurrection. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed Friday 10 a.m. at devorssflanaganhuntmortuary.com or on our Facebook page. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents, Joe and Concepcion (Guerrero) Juarez; daughter, Anita Kelley; brother, Raymond Juarez; sisters, Carmen Camargo, Socora Rodriguez, Laura Hernandez, Carol Hernandez. Survivors include his children, Adeline (Mike) Ramirez, Rose Mary (Cruz) Alaniz, Joe Juarez, Vickie (David) Barrientos, Ramona (Michael) Duran, Richard Juarez, Michelle (David) Reed, Christina (David) Howard; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
JUL
29
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
JUL
30
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
