Bartelloni, Rose 96, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sun. Feb. 23, 2020 in Wichita. Rose was born the daughter of John and Angelina Rocchio on Dec. 24, 1923 in New York, NY. Rose and Albert Bartelloni were united in marriage. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Rose started Edison Promotional Advertising in 1969 in Edison, NJ. She retired in 1991 and moved to Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 3 siblings. Survivors include her loving son, Al (Carol) Bartelloni; grandchildren, Brie Boulanger, Samantha (Ben) Ellsworth; great-grandchildren, Bella, Cruz and Hazel, brother; John (Arlene) Rocchio. A private family graveside will be held. Burial will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020