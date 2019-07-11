PRATT-Strube, Rose Marie 85, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Pratt Residence and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 17, 1934, in Oswego, Kansas, to Clarence Ray and Myra Florence (Williams) Oringderff. On November 14, 1954, she married Dwain E. Strube in Dodge City, Kansas. He passed away November 14, 1981. She graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in Dodge City, Kansas, as a Registered Nurse. Rose worked for numerous years at Pratt Regional Medical Center. She retired from Total Home Care and Hospice in Wichita. Rose was a member of Journey Church in Wichita, Kansas State Nurse's Association and American Nurse's Association. She is survived by daughters, Patricia "Patty" (Phil) Bilbery of Hopkins, Minnesota, and Deborah "Deb" (Harold) Veatch of Pratt; brother, Ralph Oringderff; step-children, Mark, Kevin (Deb), Brian (Linda), Craig, Rita, and Shawn McAndrew; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Dwain Strube; brother, John Oringderff; great-grandchild, Kaylee Rose Phillips; brothers-in-law, Marion, Don and Maynard Strube; and sisters-in-law, Edith Strube, Joyce Enz, Barbara Oringderff, and Dixie Oringderff. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 3-5 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Larrison Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Pratt Residence and Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019