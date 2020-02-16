Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary (Klein) Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Becker, Rose Mary (Klein) 93, died Feb. 12, 2020, she was born March 25, 1926 in Bahner, MO. She married Alfred, April 16, 1953 in Sedalia, MO, she was a homemaker. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents Louis and Johanna Klein, brothers, Leonard and Charles, grandson, James Becker. Survivors include siblings, Ralph Klein, Betty Burford, Lorene Coufal and Ruby Mettler, children, MaryAnn Becker (Lou Marcus), John Becker (Mary), Madonna Gaume (Ralph), Phyllis Becker (Paul Barnes), Steve Becker (Jane), Mark Becker (Diane), Gary Becker (Martie), grandchildren, Teresa, Christina, Sara, Paul, Matt, Rachel, Patrick, Jacob, Adam, Abby, Sam, David and Nancy, 5 great grandchildren. Rosary Vigil will be 7:00 p.m. Feb. 19, Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 a.m. Feb. 20, both at St Joseph's Church, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 132 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS, 67213. Arrangements with Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.

