Hodge, Rosella 86, passed away on February 24, 2019. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, puzzles and playing Bingo. Rosella is preceded by son, Ron R. Hodge; sister, Norma Young; niece, Sandra Allen; and parents, Henry and Rosie Suelzle. She is survived by son, Rick H. Hodge; daughters, Renee (Roger Arnold) Fields, Roxann Stevens; grandchildren, Lacy (Adam) Keune, David (Gery) Fields, Kara (Mark) Hodge, Skylar (Pam) Rogers, Christy Russell; nephew, Daniel Young. Funeral service is 1:00 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Franklin Graham - Samaritan's Purse, PO BOX 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019