McMullen, Rosemary (Allred) died on September 29, 2019 in Wichita, KS, at the age of 92. She was born on May 6, 1927 to William Carmi and Charlotte (Butteiger) Allred in Boynton, OK. She married Charles McMullen on December 25, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1999. They had five children: David (Mary Allegre) McMullen of Albuquerque, NM; Lynda (Dave) Miller of Wichita; Mary Lou (Jeff) Lopp of Dodge City; Julie (Jeff) Head of Manhattan; and Marcia Streiff of Wichita. They had thirteen grandchildren: Lee (Lauren Prather) McMullen, Will (Donna) McMullen, Ken (Nancy Monical) Reever, Rachel Kate Yanko, Brandon Rist, Aaron (Mckinzie) Rist, Mandy Scholz, Jesse Clingan, Lindsay (Dan) Newton, Ramey (Greg) Colgan, Ryan Streiff, Lauren McMullen, and Brittany Streiff. There are twenty-four great grandchildren: Maddie, Owen, and Emma McMullen; Kellen, Kai, and Audrey Reever; Victoria and Grant Apsley; Kathryn (Dylan) Parker; Abigail and Wesley Yanko; Dakota, Fallon, Harper, and Barrett Rist; Colby and Kyle Scholz; Molly, Sawyer, Asher and Jacob Newton; Makenna and Ben Colgan; Scarlet McMullen; three more expected in 2020; and two great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Carmi (Marietta) Allred, of Arlington, TX. Rosie lived in Oklahoma for most of her childhood, graduated from Liberal High School in 1944, attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas for two years studying fashion design, lived in Liberal, Kansas, from 1946 until 2000 (with a short stint in Guymon, OK), in Manhattan, Kansas, until 2007, then in Wichita until her death. Her family was her top priority. She had many interests and skills, including house renovations, reading, sewing, knitting, and building furniture. She designed and built her house in Liberal, working along with a carpenter. She loved music and knew the words to hundreds of songs. She had worked as a secretary for an engineering company, the Liberal United Methodist Church, and the Seward County Extension office. She chose cremation, and her ashes will be buried in the family plot at the Liberal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in her honor. The family requests no flowers or donations. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

