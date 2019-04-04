Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosena JoAnn (Simon) Heimerman. View Sign

Heimerman, Rosena JoAnn (Simon) 86, died April 2, 2019 at home. She is the daughter of Robert and Ida (Seiler) Simon. She married Sylvester Anton Heimerman at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS on Sept. 29, 1951. JoAnn was a homemaker and was employed in Wichita as a maid in College Hill, St. Francis Hospital, Johnson Sign Co., Western Controls, Cudahy and St. Joseph Church Rectory. As a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 60 years she volunteered as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, Alter Society president, Parish Dinner, and Centennial Book. Her passion was nurturing her family especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Sylvester; son, Charles; stillborn son; great grandsons, Roque Jr., Joseph and Roccy Mata; siblings, Cletus, Ethel, Leroy, Thelma, Eugene and Doris. Survivors include children, Shirley (Michael) Riggle, Anton (Kathryn) Heimerman and Catherine (Robert) Conn, all of Wichita, Susan (Allen) Hemberger of Argonia; siblings, Dennis, Elmer, Kenneth, Earl, Betty, Mary; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Recitation of the Rosary Saturday 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wichita, Ks. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or St. Joseph Parish.



201 South Hydraulic

Wichita , KS 67211

