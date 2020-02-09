Briggs, Rosetta C. (Carroll) 89, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rosetta was an accomplished artist, devoted wife, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James L. Briggs; granddaughter, Allyson Briggs; parents, Charles and Alyce Carroll; brother, Johnnie (Buddy) Carroll. Survived by her eight children, Tim (Katie), David (Debbi), Cindy (Dennis), Dan (Teresa), Allen, Sandy, Mark (Vicki), Lisa (Russ) and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Services: 1 p.m., Wed., Feb. 12, Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020