Rosetta C. (Carroll) Briggs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosetta C. (Carroll) Briggs.
Service Information
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS
67147
(316)-755-2731
Notice
Send Flowers

Briggs, Rosetta C. (Carroll) 89, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rosetta was an accomplished artist, devoted wife, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James L. Briggs; granddaughter, Allyson Briggs; parents, Charles and Alyce Carroll; brother, Johnnie (Buddy) Carroll. Survived by her eight children, Tim (Katie), David (Debbi), Cindy (Dennis), Dan (Teresa), Allen, Sandy, Mark (Vicki), Lisa (Russ) and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Services: 1 p.m., Wed., Feb. 12, Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.