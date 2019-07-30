Noble-Finney, Rosetta born in Seminole, Oklahoma August 9, 1942, passed away on July 25, 2019, retired LPN. Survived by children John Ballance, Jr, Carla (Donald) Cummings & Darrell Finney, brothers & sisters Coy, Vernon, Rogers, Noble, Alphada Becker, Melva "Pat" Fullbright & Melvin "Mike" Noble, 12 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019