1/1
Ross Lowry Thornbrugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thornbrugh, Ross Lowry age 80, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Ross was born June 28, 1940 in Hoisington, Kansas to Marie Thornbrugh and Clarence Thornbrugh. Ross graduated from K-State and Fort Hays with a Masters Degree in Chemistry. He coached and taught in Hays and Garden City, Kansas. He owned RT Sporting Goods in Garden City, Kansas. He worked in Management at Southwind Country Club of Garden City, Willowbend Golf Club of Wichita, and several locations for Club Corp of America. Ross is survived by his wife, Loretta Thornbrugh; daughter Sydney Hartter (Scott); and son Jay Thornbrugh (Melissa); grandchildren Ben Hartter, Charlie Hartter, Payton Jeffers (Chris), Molly Thornbrugh, Brooke Thornbrugh, Brandon Cory, and Alex Cory; great grandchildren Jones Jeffers, and Sunny Jeffers. Ross was preceded in death by father Clarence Thornbrugh and mother Marie Thornbrugh; brothers Hal Thornbrugh, and Bruce Thornbrugh. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ross' memory may be made to Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 East 29th St N #2200, Wichita, Kansas 67220 US. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be having a private Memorial Service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved