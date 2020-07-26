Thornbrugh, Ross Lowry age 80, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Ross was born June 28, 1940 in Hoisington, Kansas to Marie Thornbrugh and Clarence Thornbrugh. Ross graduated from K-State and Fort Hays with a Masters Degree in Chemistry. He coached and taught in Hays and Garden City, Kansas. He owned RT Sporting Goods in Garden City, Kansas. He worked in Management at Southwind Country Club of Garden City, Willowbend Golf Club of Wichita, and several locations for Club Corp of America. Ross is survived by his wife, Loretta Thornbrugh; daughter Sydney Hartter (Scott); and son Jay Thornbrugh (Melissa); grandchildren Ben Hartter, Charlie Hartter, Payton Jeffers (Chris), Molly Thornbrugh, Brooke Thornbrugh, Brandon Cory, and Alex Cory; great grandchildren Jones Jeffers, and Sunny Jeffers. Ross was preceded in death by father Clarence Thornbrugh and mother Marie Thornbrugh; brothers Hal Thornbrugh, and Bruce Thornbrugh. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ross' memory may be made to Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 East 29th St N #2200, Wichita, Kansas 67220 US. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be having a private Memorial Service.