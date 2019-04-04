Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rowan Morgan Rogers Padgett. View Sign

OLATHE-Padgett, Rowan Morgan Rogers 17, died March 29th, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas. Born April 13th, 2001 in Overland Park. Rowan attended Olathe East High. He loved people, and loved talking them into things, and had planned a career in sales. Despite being only 17, he applied for a job with Colonial Life, where he impressed the recruiter so much she offered him a job when he graduated. Rowan loved his friends. He had the fastest texting thumbs we'd ever seen, and kept up many conversations at the same time, often far past his bedtime. School was a thing he did, people were his true passion. He gave great hugs, he smiled easily, cracked jokes about everything and hated his parents' puns. He also loved the outdoors, going for walks to a pond in the woods near home. His dog Astro misses his boy. He is survived by his mother, Semie Rogers, brother, Alex Padgett and stepfather, Tom Pond, of the home, father, Weldon Padgett, grandparents Ben and Mary Nelle Rogers and Patricia and Peter Rogers, stepbrothers Ben Pond, Nate Pond and Max Pond, stepsister Lindsay Pond (Robert Gutierrez). Gathering and reception Friday, April 5 at the Thompson Barn in Lenexa at 6:30 pm, to be followed by memorial at 7:15pm. Please feel free to wear hoodies. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, or the Nature Conservancy.

Funeral Home AraCremation Kansas City

5695 W 95th St

Overland Park , KS 66207

913-232-7334

