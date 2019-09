MOUNT HOPE-Cauble, Rowena Jane 92, of Mount Hope, died Sept. 2, 2019, at the Mount Hope Nursing Center. Jane was a dedicated "FarmHer" who raised sheep and worked in the fields and garden during her many years on the family farm southwest of Mount Hope. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Ferrell, and her brother, Johnny. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Dean Cauble of Mount Hope; her sister, Doris Coyan of Wichita; children Feryl (Chuck) Potter of Valley Center, Deana (David) Pryor of Mount Hope, Deadra (Raebern) Nelson of Chanute and son Benton (Donna) Cauble of Mount Hope; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private family service is planned. Memorials may be made to the Mount Hope United Methodist Church or the Mount Hope Nursing Center. Condolences may be sent to Wulfastmortuary.com