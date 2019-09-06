MOUNT HOPE-Cauble, Rowena Jane 92, of Mount Hope, died Sept. 2, 2019, at the Mount Hope Nursing Center. Jane was a dedicated "FarmHer" who raised sheep and worked in the fields and garden during her many years on the family farm southwest of Mount Hope. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Ferrell, and her brother, Johnny. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Dean Cauble of Mount Hope; her sister, Doris Coyan of Wichita; children Feryl (Chuck) Potter of Valley Center, Deana (David) Pryor of Mount Hope, Deadra (Raebern) Nelson of Chanute and son Benton (Donna) Cauble of Mount Hope; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private family service is planned. Memorials may be made to the Mount Hope United Methodist Church or the Mount Hope Nursing Center. Condolences may be sent to Wulfastmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019