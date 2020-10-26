Roxanne Hoefgen December 12, 1954 - October 14, 2020 Wichita, Kansas - Born to Roscoe and Barbara Hoefgen. Preceded in death by sisters Barbara Sue Beebe and Ruth Ann Hoefgen, brother Rocky Dennis Hoefgen. Survived by Mother Barbara Roberts, sisters Becky Garcia, Brenda Hutchings and Bobbie Tatum. No Services
Roxanne's sweet soul is a one-of-a-kind blessing that will endure in many hearts and minds. Those whom she graced with her strong and sensitive heart and mind are blessed indeed. Even Heaven is improved by her presence.
Rick Sanborn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.