1/
Roxanne Hoefgen
1954 - 2020
Roxanne Hoefgen
December 12, 1954 - October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Born to Roscoe and Barbara Hoefgen. Preceded in death by sisters Barbara Sue Beebe and Ruth Ann Hoefgen, brother Rocky Dennis Hoefgen. Survived by Mother Barbara Roberts, sisters Becky Garcia, Brenda Hutchings and Bobbie Tatum. No Services


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 25, 2020
Roxanne's sweet soul is a one-of-a-kind blessing that will endure in
many hearts and minds. Those whom she graced with her strong
and sensitive heart and mind are blessed indeed. Even Heaven is
improved by her presence.
Rick Sanborn
Friend
