VALLEY CENTER-Stribling, Roy E. 83, passed away on Saturday, April 20. Preceded by his parents Purl & Grace, brothers Steve, Bill and Bob, sisters Betty and Frances. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris; loving father of Steve (Michelle), Dianna Schuessler (Lanny) and Brad (Donna); proud grandpa of Tyler, Derek, Brittany, Chelsey, Madison, Luke, Morgan, Landon, Logan and Dottie, great-grandpa of Brady and Grayson; twin brother Ray and sister Dorothy. Proudly served in the United States Navy. Visitation 5-7 pm, Tuesday, April 23 and Service 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, both at Faith Church, 325 N. Emporia, Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019
