SHELL KNOB, MO-Dean, Roy J. Jr. 90, retired Boeing Wichita engineer and Navy veteran, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Cassville, Missouri. Roy was born June 12, 1928 in Wichita, KS, to Roy J. Dean Sr. and Rose (Blubaugh) Dean who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his wife JoAn, sons John and Craig Dean; sisters Stephanie, Pat, Mary, and Kathy; step-daughter Dana McGill. Survivors include son Christopher Dean (Denise) of Derby, KS; daughters Carol Parsons (John) of Derby, KS; Jennifer Dean of Wichita KS, stepson Brad Baird (Julie), stepdaughter Cindy Hall (Rob), both of Shell Knob MO; brother Mike Dean of Oronogo MO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Roy's life will be held March 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Derby KS at 11:00am. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019