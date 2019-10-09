Johnson, Roy Sr. born December 27, 1941 in Camden, Arkansas, passed away October 3, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Survived by wife Linda Johnson; children, Rosalynn Johnson, Saretta and Valetta Johnson, Roy Johnson, Jr., Henry (Chelsea) Robinson, Sr., Charvelle Robinson and Shelby Williams; sisters, Mattie (Lincoln) Moore, Ellaoise Washington and Mazel Davis; 4 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Life Church and Outreach Center. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019