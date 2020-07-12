1/
Roy Leigh Smith
Smith, Roy Leigh 87, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. Roy is survived by his wife, Mary "Pat" Smith; children, Debra Baraniecki (Michael), Diana Clasen (Michael), Roy G. Smith (Dawn); five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Richard Smith (Helen); and sister, Neviline Soderberg (Steve). In lieu of flowers memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
