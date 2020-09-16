1/1
Royal McCaskey
1938 - 2020
Mulvane, Kansas -
McCaskey, Royal Louie, 82, died Monday, September 14, 2020. Other than his family, his two loves were farming and music. He helped run the farm since he was a kid and eventually took over the family business. He was the lead singer and guitar player for the Wildwood Band since September 1981. Visitation: Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. It's a celebration of an honest, hard working, loving man; a family man, sacrificing all to provide a good old fashioned story that is missing today in our new world. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie McCaskey.
Royal is survived by his wife, Cindy four children, Kristi Enslinger (Sean), Jennifer Strohm (Jr), Royal J. McCaskey (Nicole), and Kyle McCaskey; eight grandchildren and one on the way; one great grandchild; brother, Larry McCaskey Sr (Brenda); sister, Marilyn Cook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
SEP
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary,
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary,
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
(316) 777-1632
