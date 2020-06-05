Royce E. Wallace
Wallace, Royce E. 87, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Wichita. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, La Quita Wallace; children, Leigh, Eric, René, Jennifer and Tina; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Royce was an attorney in Wichita for 37 years. His passions included amateur auto racing in the SCCA, woodturning, gardening, motorcycles and spending time with family and friends. Services, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Downing and Lahey West. Interment following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, both in Wichita. Memorial with MakeICT, 5920 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita, KS 67218.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.
