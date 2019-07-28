Hovorka, Ruby Irene (Coburn) retired McConnell AFB Civil Service employee, loving wife, mother and grandmother died July 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, at the age of 89. Memorial service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the KS Masonic Home Chapel, 415 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS. Ruby was born to Alva and Viola Griffin (Lucas) Coburn, Sept. 29, 1929 in Stillwater, OK where she lived until she moved to Wichita, KS with her father, sister and brother. She is survived by her husband, Leroy V. Hovorka of Caldwell, KS and his family. Her sons by her first marriage to George W. Bishop; Ronald D. Bishop (Carole) of Woodland Park, CO; Darrell R. Bishop of Wichita, KS; his son Darren R. Bishop (Sheva) & their sons, Darrek R. Bishop, & Gauge R. Bishop of Conway Springs, KS. Additional family members include: Doug Foster (step-son), Vail, CO, Danny (grandson) & Samantha Hutson, Step-daughters Vickie Pontius (Thomas) and Bobbie Thomas, Jimmy and Jennifer Brown (step-daughter), Wesley Hovorka (step-son) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. After her marriage to Dean Foster she met and married Leroy Hovorka. They both loved dancing and traveling. Ruby had many hobbies and was very active. She also enjoyed close and loving relationships with her extended families. A memorial is established with Central Christian Church in Caldwell, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019