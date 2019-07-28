Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Irene (Coburn) Hovorka. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hovorka, Ruby Irene (Coburn) retired McConnell AFB Civil Service employee, loving wife, mother and grandmother died July 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, at the age of 89. Memorial service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the KS Masonic Home Chapel, 415 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS. Ruby was born to Alva and Viola Griffin (Lucas) Coburn, Sept. 29, 1929 in Stillwater, OK where she lived until she moved to Wichita, KS with her father, sister and brother. She is survived by her husband, Leroy V. Hovorka of Caldwell, KS and his family. Her sons by her first marriage to George W. Bishop; Ronald D. Bishop (Carole) of Woodland Park, CO; Darrell R. Bishop of Wichita, KS; his son Darren R. Bishop (Sheva) & their sons, Darrek R. Bishop, & Gauge R. Bishop of Conway Springs, KS. Additional family members include: Doug Foster (step-son), Vail, CO, Danny (grandson) & Samantha Hutson, Step-daughters Vickie Pontius (Thomas) and Bobbie Thomas, Jimmy and Jennifer Brown (step-daughter), Wesley Hovorka (step-son) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. After her marriage to Dean Foster she met and married Leroy Hovorka. They both loved dancing and traveling. Ruby had many hobbies and was very active. She also enjoyed close and loving relationships with her extended families. A memorial is established with Central Christian Church in Caldwell, KS.

Hovorka, Ruby Irene (Coburn) retired McConnell AFB Civil Service employee, loving wife, mother and grandmother died July 25, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, at the age of 89. Memorial service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the KS Masonic Home Chapel, 415 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS. Ruby was born to Alva and Viola Griffin (Lucas) Coburn, Sept. 29, 1929 in Stillwater, OK where she lived until she moved to Wichita, KS with her father, sister and brother. She is survived by her husband, Leroy V. Hovorka of Caldwell, KS and his family. Her sons by her first marriage to George W. Bishop; Ronald D. Bishop (Carole) of Woodland Park, CO; Darrell R. Bishop of Wichita, KS; his son Darren R. Bishop (Sheva) & their sons, Darrek R. Bishop, & Gauge R. Bishop of Conway Springs, KS. Additional family members include: Doug Foster (step-son), Vail, CO, Danny (grandson) & Samantha Hutson, Step-daughters Vickie Pontius (Thomas) and Bobbie Thomas, Jimmy and Jennifer Brown (step-daughter), Wesley Hovorka (step-son) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. After her marriage to Dean Foster she met and married Leroy Hovorka. They both loved dancing and traveling. Ruby had many hobbies and was very active. She also enjoyed close and loving relationships with her extended families. A memorial is established with Central Christian Church in Caldwell, KS. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close