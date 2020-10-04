1/1
Ruby Jewell
1932 - 2020
Ruby Jewell
May 12, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Ruby Marcene (Dellinger) Jewell was born May 12, 1932 to Bernie and Ethel (Kropf) Dellinger in Davis County, Iowa. She passed away September 30, 2020 in Derby, Kansas. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Nodaway, Iowa. Ruby graduated with the class of 1950 in Nodaway, IA. She was married to Gene Jewell on November 10, 1950 at Nodaway, Iowa. She retired from Glen Elder Kansas State Park in 1994. She remained in Cawker City, KS until 2012, when she moved to Mulvane, KS to be near her family. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gene Jewell. She is survived by a brother, Edward (Susan) Dellinger, Plattsmouth, NE; three daughters, Melody (Don) Ast, Gordonville, TX, Holly (Greg) Krogman, Topeka, KS, and Rachele (Darrell) Ellison, Derby, KS; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
