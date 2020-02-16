Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Mae Harrington. View Sign Service Information Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita 2850 S Seneca St Wichita , KS 67217 (316)-524-1122 Send Flowers Notice

Harrington, Ruby Mae entered into Eternal Rest on February 9, 2020. She was born third to the oldest of nine children, to Enor and Beulah Richardson-Olson on October 10, 1927. Ruby graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Business Administration. She worked vacations and holidays while in school for the Garnett Review, the Jayhawk Press, and the Lawrence Journal as a typesetter and proofreader. She married the love of her life, Robert Guy Harrington, on March 26, 1951. Two children, Robert Alan Harrington and Michelle Lee Harrington "Shelley" were born to this union. They owned and operated Harrington Appliances in Twin Lakes Shopping Center and on East Harry for 25 years. Bob and Ruby were able to travel to Europe, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and Russia and also took numerous ocean cruises, making many friends on their various trips. They also enjoyed playing bridge and many a good joke. Ruby volunteered at The Center for the Improvement of Human Functioning for 20 years and also proofread for Muddy Water Press. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Enor and Beulah; her daughter, Shelley; four brothers, Clinton, Herbert, Gurdon and Archie; and sister, Evelyn Wharton. She is survived by her son and wife, Robert and Elaine Harrington of Wichita; grandson, Thomas Harrington of Tulsa; sisters, Florence Johnson of Spokane, Washington, Helen Hartshorn of Wichita, and Margaret Lankard of Garnett, Kansas; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services at a later date. To share an online condolence please visit,



