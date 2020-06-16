Burnett, Ruby Marie 92, retired Gift Shop Owner, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Jack Burnett; son, Gary Burnett; daughter, Jackie Veatch; brothers, Floyd Ford and Jack Ford; sister, Dixie Banzet; granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Veatch; and parents. Survivors include her brother, Bob Ford (Syglenda); son-in-law, Tom Veatch (Carol); grandchildren, Adrian Veatch, Aaron Veatch (Vickie), Carrie Heitsman (Troy), and Emily Holland (John); 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Open viewing, Wednesday, June 17, 5-8 pm at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Family Funeral Service, Thursday, June 18. Memorials to Wichita First Church of the Nazarene Children's Ministries. Share condolences, view tribute video and online service information at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.