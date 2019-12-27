Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubye Dee Franklin Clayton. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Graveside service 10:00 AM Caldwell Cemetery Caldwell , KS View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM Faith United Methodist Church 820 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Clayton, Rubye Dee Franklin 101, died December 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village. She was born May 18, 1918, in rural Benton, KY, the daughter of Fred M. and Nonnie M. (Riley) Franklin. Rubye graduated from Benton High School in 1936 and from Asbury College, Wilmore, KY, in 1943. On June 20, 1943, she married Sanders B. Clayton in Benton, KY. They shared 61 years of marriage before his death on July 11, 2004. Sanders served for 60 years as a United Methodist Pastor and Rubye assisted him in his ministry and served as church secretary at times, in addition to being a homemaker. She was active in United Methodist Women and loved singing in the church choir and performing solos. Rubye loved reading and Bible study. She had a passion for teaching and led Bible studies into her 90s. Rubye was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. She is survived by: sons, Max Clayton (Kathy), Wichita, Brent Clayton (Diane), Topeka; grandchildren, Holly Rook (Eric), Katrina Clayton, Heidi Sizemore (Michael), April Ballard (Steven), Ashley Fruechting (Austin), Scott Clayton (Megan); great-grandchildren, Christopher and Collin Rook, Landon Sizemore, Sam and Ellie Ballard, Levi and Jude Clayton; sister, Alice Jones, San Antonio, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rubye was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; children, Stanley Clayton and Joy Walsh; and 6 siblings, including brother, Ardelle, who was killed in action in WWII. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Caldwell Cemetery, Caldwell. Memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 820 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Larry Brock officiating. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends following the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

